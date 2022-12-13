Henry secured all three targets for 70 yards in the Patriots' 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday night.
Henry paced the Patriots in receiving yards, a tally he largely built on a game-long 39-yard grab. The veteran tight end's yardage total was also a season high, and he's now recorded at least 50 receiving yards in three of the last five games. Henry will aim to continue his upward trajectory in a favorable Week 15 road matchup against the Raiders.
