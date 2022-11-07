Henry recorded four receptions on four targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Colts.

The Patriots seemed to prioritize getting their tight ends involved in Sunday's win against the Colts, as Henry and Jonnu Smith combined to see eight targets. Henry did the majority of his damage on a 30-yard catch early in the fourth quarter -- New England's longest play from scrimmage -- to help set up a field goal on the same drive. Overall, he now has three games with at least four catches and 50 yards on the campaign.