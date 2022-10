Henry brought in four of five targets for 54 yards in the Patriots' 29-0 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Henry produced season-high numbers across the board while working with rookie Bailey Zappe, who leaned on him a good amount as a security blanket. Henry has a pair of one-target games this season, but with nine looks over the last two games, his fortunes may be turning in that regard. However, Jonnu Smith's absence Sunday due to an ankle injury helped boost Henry's workload.