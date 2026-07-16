Patriots' Hunter Henry: Remains top tight end

While Henry returns as the Patriots' top tight end, slotting behind him on the team's depth chart has yet to be solidified following Julian Hill's season-ending knee injury, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

As things stand, Eli Raridon, FB/TE Jack Westover, CJ Dippre and Tanner Arkin are in the mix for tight end targets that don't go Henry's way this season, though it's possible added depth is added at the position in the coming weeks. Henry is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he turned in a 60/768/7 receiving line on 87 targets in 17 regular-season games in 2025, and looking ahead to the coming campaign he's on track to maintain a steady weekly fantasy floor while working as a key weapon for QB Drake Maye in New England's passing game.