Henry (knee) was present for practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Per Lazar, Henry -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- didn't appear to be doing much during the portion of the session that was open to the media. The Patriots will release their second Week 16 injury report later Thursday, when the extent of the tight end's participation will be known.
