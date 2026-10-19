Henry caught four of five targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-19 win over the Jets.

Henry's seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winning score, putting New England ahead 23-16. After not finding the end zone the first four weeks of the season, Henry has scored in back-to-back games. The veteran tight end has shown no ceiling, as he's been held under 50 yards receiving in five of six contests. He's the definition of a touchdown-or-bust fantasy bet ahead of Thursday's game with the Bears.