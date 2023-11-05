Henry caught four of seven targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Commanders.

In the team's first game since leading receiver Kendrick Bourne suffered a season-ending ACL tear, Henry notched his highest yardage total since Week 4 and scored his first touchdown since Week 2. The touchdown came from 14 yards out in the second quarter. Henry tied wide receivers Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster for the team lead in targets, and the veteran tight end should remain a key part of the Patriots' passing game in Week 10 against the Colts in Frankfurt.