Henry caught three of five targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-3 wild-card game win over the Chargers.

Henry's 28-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter was the only touchdown by either team. The tight end tied with Stefon Diggs for the team lead in targets, but Rhamondre Stevenson (75) and Kayshon Boutte (66) both had more receiving yards. Henry has scored in three of his last four games dating back to the regular season, and he'll look to keep rolling in the AFC divisional round, when the Patriots host the winner of Monday's matchup between the Texans and Steelers.