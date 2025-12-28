Henry caught all three of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Jets.

Henry scored his seventh receiving touchdown of the season on a 13-yard catch 31 seconds before halftime. That was the fourth of Drake Maye's five touchdown passes in the lopsided win. Henry will look to build on his season totals of 55 catches, 712 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in Week 18 against the Dolphins. New England would clinch the top seed in the AFC and a bye in the wild-card round with a win over the Dolphins and a Broncos loss to the Chargers.