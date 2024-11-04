Henry recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans.

Henry remained a favorite target of Drake Maye and has at least five receptions in each of Maye's three starts. Henry remained primarily a short-area option, though four of his catches went for at least 10 yards. While Henry won't match the explosiveness of elite fantasy tight ends, he has a key role in the New England offense and should remain a reliable contributor moving forward.