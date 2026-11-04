Henry (foot) wasn't on the field for the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Henry was unable to return to Sunday's 24-19 win over the Dolphins after exiting in the second quarter due to the foot issue. The Patriots haven't provided many details regarding the severity of the injury, but Henry will be sidelined as the team begins Week 9 prep. Henry will have two more chances to potentially practice this week before the Patriots decide whether he'll take a designation into Sunday's game against the Packers.