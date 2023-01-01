Henry (knee) is expected to play Sunday versus the Dolphins, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Henry departed the Patriots' first drive of a Week 16 matchup with the Bengals with a knee injury and was unable to return. He ended up being limited at all three practices of Week 17 prep, entering the weekend as questionable. Now, Henry appears as if he'll be active Sunday, something that'll be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
