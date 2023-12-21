Henry (knee) was present for practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Per Lazar, Henry -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- didn't appear to be doing much during the media portion of the session. The tight end's official participation level thus is slated to arrive once the Patriots' second injury report of the week is posted later Thursday.
