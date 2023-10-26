Henry (ankle) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Henry was also limited Wednesday, so unless he practices fully Friday, the tight end will likely approach Sunday's game against the Dolphins with an injury designation. If he's active this weekend, Henry would continue to work in a timeshare at tight end with Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown. Through seven appearances on the season, Henry has hauled in 20 of his 31 targets for 210 yards and two touchdowns.