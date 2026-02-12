Henry caught 60 of 87 targets for 768 yards and seven touchdowns over 17 games during the 2025 regular season.

Henry was able to appear in all 17 of the team's regular-season contests for the first time since 2022, and he notched a career-high 768 receiving yards. His seven touchdowns were his highest total since 2021, and he reeled in at least 60 passes for the second straight year and third time overall in his 10-year NFL career. The tight end also caught nine of 15 targets for 112 yards and a score over the Patriots' four games during the postseason. Henry has developed into being quite a reliable option for quarterback Drake Maye, and he'll look to keep it up in 2026.