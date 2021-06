Henry departed Thursday's OTA with an apparent left ankle or foot injury and had to get it retaped by the trainer, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports. He didn't return to the session.

Given that Henry didn't leave the field for testing, it seems likely the issue is relatively minor in nature. Barring word to the contrary, Henry's next opportunity to retake the field arrives Friday in the team's last OTA before the start of mandatory minicamp next week.