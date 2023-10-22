Henry (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Henry, who had his ankle rolled up on during last weekend's loss to the Raiders, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but returned to a limited session Friday and approached the contest listed as questionable. With his active status versus Buffalo confirmed, Henry is slated to continue to work in a time share with fellow TE Mike Gesicki, with Pharaoh Brown also mixing in. It's an arrangement that to date has resulted in Henry catching 18 of his 28 targets for 183 yards and two TD in six games, while Gesicki has recorded a 15/144/0 receiving line in that span. Over his last two appearances, Henry -- who scored TDs in each of his first two outings this season -- has combined for just one catch for seven yards on five targets, a trend that makes him a hit-or-miss fantasy option in Week 7.