Henry caught six of seven targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Henry has now topped 50 receiving yards with a touchdown in each of his first two games this season. The 28-year-old tallied only two scores over 17 games last year, but he's in position to be a relevant option in fantasy leagues after matching that total through two games in 2023. Henry will attempt to keep his strong start rolling against the Jets next Sunday.