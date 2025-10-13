Henry was on the field for 53 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-19 win over the Saints, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, en route to catching all three of his targets in the contest for 27 yards.

Through six games, Henry has maintained steady playing time, while recording a 20/277/3 receiving line on 31 targets. Though his volume has tapered off over his last three outings, the tight end remains a viable red-zone option for QB Drake Maye and a candidate to see increased targets on any given week, when dictated by game script and/or game flow.