Henry caught two of five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

Henry briefly exited the game in the second half due to an undisclosed injury but was able to return, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. After finding the end zone in each of New England's first two games, Henry saw fellow tight end Pharaoh Brown score the team's only touchdown in this game. Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has a history of prominently featuring tight ends, and that has certainly been the case this season, though Henry faces competition for touches at the position from both Brown and Mike Gesicki. Henry's five targets tied wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for the team lead, and he should remain among the top targets for Mac Jones in Week 4 against Dallas.