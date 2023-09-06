As Sunday's season opener against the Eagles approaches, neither Henry or Mike Gesicki appear on the Patriots' Week 1 injury report.

Gesicki had previously been managing a shoulder injury, but he's good to go versus the Eagles, which sets the stage for Henry and Gesicki to work in tandem out of the gate this season, with Pharaoh Brown available to handle reserve TE duty. Though there figures to be something of a time-share in play involving Henry and Gesicki, the Patriots seem likely to employ a good amount of two-tight end sets featuring the duo, which could allow both players to yield fantasy utility in 2023.