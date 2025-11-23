Henry caught seven of 10 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals.

The veteran tight end led the Patriots in receptions, targets and yards, capping his big day with a 28-yard TD from Drake Maye in the second quarter. It's the first 100-yard game for Henry since Week 2 of last season, and he's amassed a 41-537-5 line on 63 targets through 12 contests in 2025. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 13 against the Giants.