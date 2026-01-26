Henry caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

Neither passing game did much in challenging wintry conditions, as Drake Maye threw for only 86 yards. New England's defense carried the team into Super Bowl LX, in which Henry will face the Seahawks. Henry could be a key component of New England's game plan against a Seattle defense that has been supbar at defending tight ends this season while excelling against other skill positions.