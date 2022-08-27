Henry secured both targets for 23 yards in the Patriots' 23-6 preseason loss to the Raiders on Friday night.

Henry logged his first target on the Patriots' third drive and finished with a productive showing relative to playing time. The veteran tight end was a success in his first campaign in New England in 2021, recording a career-high nine touchdowns alongside a 50-603 line while playing all 17 games. Henry should be in for volume similar to last season's 75 targets, at minimum, and he could well be a primary beneficiary of Mac Jones' expected leap forward in his second season.