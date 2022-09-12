Henry logged 44 of a possible 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Dolphins, en route catching two of his three targets for 20 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, fellow tight end Jonnu Smith was out there for 39 snaps, catching three of his four targets for 33 yards. With the Patriots not rostering a fullback, the team figures to feature plenty of two-tight end sets this coming season. In that context, both Henry and Smith should see steady playing time, but as long as there's a TE time-share in play, Henry -- who recorded a 50/603/9 stat line in 2021 -- looks like a TD-dependent fantasy option.