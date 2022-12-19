Henry, who was on the field for 52 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Raiders, caught two of his four targets for nine yards in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After catching all three of his targets for 70 yards in the Patriots' win over the Cardinals last Monday, Henry's production dipped in a game in which QB Mac Jones threw for just 112 yards. While working in a continued TE timeshare with Jonnu Smith, Henry profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in advance of New England's final three regular-season contests.