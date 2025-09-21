Henry caught eight of 11 targets for 90 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Steelers.

The veteran tight end's connection with QB Drake Maye was just about the only thing working for the Patriots on the afternoon. No other New England player caught more than four passes (Mack Hollins) or had more than 38 receiving yards (Rhamondre Stevenson), and the backfield combined to lose an incredible four fumbles -- two by Stevenson, and one each by Maye and Antonio Gibson. Henry will take 13-165-2 line on 22 targets through three games into a Week 4 meeting with the Panthers with has looked vulnerable to TEs so far.