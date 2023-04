The Patriots selected Bolden in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 245th overall.

Bolden is raw out of Jackson State, but the former Florida State transfer is extremely athletic and makes for an interesting project for the Patriots. At 6-foot-2, 201 pounds with long arms (32 and 3/4 inches) Bolden ran a 4.35-second pro day 40 while logging excellent jumps (38-inch vertical, 129-inch broad jump).