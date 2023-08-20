Bolden (undisclosed) was released from the hospital Sunday and is traveling with the team.

Bolden was carted off the field on a backboard after laying motionless on the turf, which ultimately led to the suspension of the remainder of Saturday's preseason contest between the Packers and Patriots. The 23-year-old's ability to leave the hospital just a few hours after the scary incident is certainly great news. Although the specifics of his injury are not yet known, the fact that he can leave the hospital and travel with the team is paramount.