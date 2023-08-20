Bolden (undisclosed) was taken to a Green Bay hospital after Saturday's 21-17 preseason win against the Packers.

In a scary scene early in the fourth quarter, Bolden remained motionless on the turf after a play, requiring a backboard and cart to get off the field. After coaches Bill Belichick and Matt LaFleur had a discussion, they agreed to suspend the remaining 10-plus minutes of the contest. The Patriots relayed that Bolden has feeling in all of his extremities, but he'll undergo further tests to determine the extent of his injury.