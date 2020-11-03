The Dolphins dealt Ford to the Patriots on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Primarily a slot receiver, Ford was utilized regularly through the first four games of the season, seeing between 44 and 74 percent of the snaps on offense. His workload has whittled down to 32-36 percent of those plays over the last three contests, resulting in three catches (on three targets) for 33 yards. With the move to New England, Ford could play a decent role right away for a receiving corps that's currently composed of N'Keal Harry (concussion), Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.
