Ford (coach's decision) is inactive for Week 11, Erik Scalavino of the Patriots' official site reports.
Ford was eligible to play Week 10 against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football, but he ultimately did not log a single offensive or special-teams snap during the 23-17 win. New England decided to bring six receivers onto its active roster for a Week 11 road trip to Houston, but the 24-year-old finds himself on the outside looking in.
