Wynn (shoulder) was carted off the field due to an ankle during Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wynn, the Patriots first-round pick from this year's draft, has been working back from shoulder surgery and he'll now also have to deal with his ankle ailment. The severity of the issue is unclear and the team will be hoping he isn't forced to miss an extended period.

