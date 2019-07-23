Wynn (Achilles) passed his physical Tuesday and won't start the season on the PUP list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wynn missed the entire 2018 season due to an Achilles injury, but was finally gained full medical clearance. As of now, Wynn is projected to slot in as the team's starting left tackle heading into the 2019 season. Barring any setbacks, expect Wynn to be deployed on the line for Week 1.