Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Cleared of injury woes
Wynn (Achilles) passed his physical Tuesday and won't start the season on the PUP list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Wynn missed the entire 2018 season due to an Achilles injury, but was finally gained full medical clearance. As of now, Wynn is projected to slot in as the team's starting left tackle heading into the 2019 season. Barring any setbacks, expect Wynn to be deployed on the line for Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...
-
QB Tiers 2.0
Should you chase Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous 2018? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
TE Tiers 2.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Five not-so-sleepers to avoid
We've been talking about sleepers all day, but Ben Gretch is here to name five you should keep...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Pettis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...