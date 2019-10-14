Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Could return from IR
Wynn (toe) is a candidate to return to action for the Patriots this season, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Wynn hit IR due to a toe injury in mid-September, and he'll be eligible to resume practicing as soon as Oct. 26. The 2018 first-round pick would then be able to retake the field Week 11 against the Eagles, at the earliest. The Patriots can designate up to two players to return from IR this season, with N'Keal Harry (ankle) and James Develin (neck) also under consideration.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.