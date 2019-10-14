Wynn (toe) is a candidate to return to action for the Patriots this season, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Wynn hit IR due to a toe injury in mid-September, and he'll be eligible to resume practicing as soon as Oct. 26. The 2018 first-round pick would then be able to retake the field Week 11 against the Eagles, at the earliest. The Patriots can designate up to two players to return from IR this season, with N'Keal Harry (ankle) and James Develin (neck) also under consideration.