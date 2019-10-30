Wynn (toe) practiced Wednesday and is designated to return from injured reserve, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.

Wynn won't be able to play until Nov. 24 against the Cowboys, and he appears on track to make that a reality as long as he avoids a setback. Once he's ready to go, Wynn should slot in as the team's starting left tackle.

