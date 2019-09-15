Wynn (foot) was officially ruled out of Sunday's game against Miami, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Wynn suffered the injury in the second quarter of the game, and was originally listed as questionable. Now that he's done for the game, Korey Cunningham will likely continue to be deployed as the team's left tackle.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories