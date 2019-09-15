Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Done for day
Wynn (foot) was officially ruled out of Sunday's game against Miami, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Wynn suffered the injury in the second quarter of the game, and was originally listed as questionable. Now that he's done for the game, Korey Cunningham will likely continue to be deployed as the team's left tackle.
