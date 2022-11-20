site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Downgraded to out
Wynn (foot) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jets.
While the nature of this foot injury is still unclear, Wynn will have just four days to recover before the Patriots play the Vikings on Thanksgiving day.
