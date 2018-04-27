Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Going to New England
The Patriots selected Wynn in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 23rd overall.
A star left tackle at Georgia who was announced as a tackle for this selection, Wynn (6-foot-3, 313 pounds) is nonetheless expected to move to an interior line position in the NFL. The Georgia line was dominant in 2017 and Wynn was its anchor, so there's minimal concern about his skill set translating at a new spot. He'll be on the short list of anticipated breakout talents on the offensive line in upcoming seasons and should provide an immediate boost to New England's blocking.
