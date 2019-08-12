Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Increasing workload
Wynn (Achilles) participated in full-contact drills for the first time Monday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Wynn also took part in 11-on-11 drills Monday, working with the first team. The 2018 first-round pick is coming off a torn Achilles that cost him his entire rookie season, and appears on track to suit up Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Late WR2 options
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...