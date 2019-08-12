Wynn (Achilles) participated in full-contact drills for the first time Monday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Wynn also took part in 11-on-11 drills Monday, working with the first team. The 2018 first-round pick is coming off a torn Achilles that cost him his entire rookie season, and appears on track to suit up Week 1.

