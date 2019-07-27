Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Limited in practice
Wynn (Achilles) practiced in limited fashion during Saturday's training camp session, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Wynn managed to pass a physical earlier in the week, allowing him to avoid the PUP list after missing the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles. It wouldn't be surprising for the Patriots to keep Wynn's reps limited throughout the early stages of camp, but the starting left tackle should be just fine for Week 1 of the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...