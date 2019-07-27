Wynn (Achilles) practiced in limited fashion during Saturday's training camp session, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Wynn managed to pass a physical earlier in the week, allowing him to avoid the PUP list after missing the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles. It wouldn't be surprising for the Patriots to keep Wynn's reps limited throughout the early stages of camp, but the starting left tackle should be just fine for Week 1 of the regular season.

