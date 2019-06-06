Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Limited Thursday
Wynn (Achilles) was limited at team minicamp Thursday, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.
Wynn is still recovering from the Achilles injury that kept him sidelined for the entire 2018 season. A limited participation is an upgrade from the inactive status the Georgia product sported during OTAs in mid-May. Joe Thuney slid over to fill Wynn's spot at left tackle during practice, as Wynn didn't participate in any team drills Thursday.
