Wynn suffered a toe injury during Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins and is scheduled for an MRI, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

Wynn's MRI will diagnose whether he suffered any ligament damage and allow for an estimate for his return timetable. Korey Cunningham will likely draw the start at left tackle as long as Wynn is unable to go.

