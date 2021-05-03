The Patriots have picked up Wynn's fifth-year contract option, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
The move fully guarantees the 2018 first-rounder $10.4 million in 2022. Injuries have slowed Wynn since being drafted out of Georgia, but given that the Patriots didn't select an offensive tackle in the first three rounds of this year's draft, it wasn't surprising that the team elected to secure the services of the 6-foot-2, 310-pounder for two more seasons. Wynn is in line to serve as New England's starting left tackle this coming season.