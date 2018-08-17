Wynn will miss the upcoming season after suffering a torn Achilles' in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

A brutal break for the Patriots' top draft pick, who had been working as the team's backup left tackle. With Wynn now out of the mix at that position, Trent Brown, LaAdrian Waddle, Matt Tobin and Cole Croston round out the team's left tackle depth chart for now.