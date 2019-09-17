Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Out indefinitely
Wynn (toe) is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport also notes that the injury isn't season-ending. Wynn impressed through two games this season, but for now it seems Korey Cunningham will start at left tackle for the Patriots.
