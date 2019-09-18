Play

Wynn (toe) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports.

Wynn will be eligible to return to practice after six weeks and could suit up as early as Week 11 against the Eagles. With Wynn out, Marshall Newhouse is slated to fill in as New England's starting left tackle.

