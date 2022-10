Wynn (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Wynn was forced to miss the Patriots' Week 7 loss to the Bears, but he logged three limited practices leading up to Sunday's game against the Jets. David Andrews (concussion) has already been ruled out, so if Wynn is sidelined for a second consecutive game the offensive line will be significantly shorthanded.