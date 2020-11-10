site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Questionable to return
Wynn is officially questionable to return to Monday's matchup with the Jets due to an ankle injury.
The severity of Wynn's injury is unknown at this time. Expect an update on his status when the Patriots provide some more clarity.
