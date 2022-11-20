site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Questionable to return
Wynn has left Sunday's game against the Jets due to a foot injury.
Wynn's exit has left the Patriots offense down a starting tackle. While he is out, Trent Brown has stepped in to replace him.
